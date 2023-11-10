RB Global (TSE:RBA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) were down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$83.47 and last traded at C$84.93. Approximately 91,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 374,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.