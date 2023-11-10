RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RDHL opened at $0.32 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.