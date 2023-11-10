RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.32 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

