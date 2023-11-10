Reginald E. Davis Sells 11,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

