Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.02

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.02 and last traded at $157.95, with a volume of 50746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

