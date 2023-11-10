Relx (LON:REL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.18) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.98).

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,946 ($36.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,006,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,962. The company has a market cap of £55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,237.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,204 ($27.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,980 ($36.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.85.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

