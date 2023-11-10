Renewi’s (RWI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.76) price target on the stock.

LON RWI opened at GBX 569 ($7.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Renewi has a one year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 749 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 600.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.27.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

