Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $11.48 on Friday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

