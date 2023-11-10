Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $157.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

