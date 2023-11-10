Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.