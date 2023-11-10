Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OneSpan Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,845,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at $491,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

