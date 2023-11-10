Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.65 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

