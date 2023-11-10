Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MDA Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.04. MDA has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$12.66.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.97%.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

