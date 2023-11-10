Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 13,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 122.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.