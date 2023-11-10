Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.81.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.63 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 13,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

