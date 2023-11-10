Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.81.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 13,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 122.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

