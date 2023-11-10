Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
TSE:QSR opened at C$94.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$79.29 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.92.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.6628325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.