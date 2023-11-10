Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:QSR opened at C$94.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$79.29 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.92.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.6628325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.763 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

