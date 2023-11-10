Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $32.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

RVNC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,954.00% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

