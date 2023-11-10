Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.46. 251,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,603,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after buying an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,954.00% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.