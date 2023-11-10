Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.85% 98.08% 5.22% Kilroy Realty 19.00% 3.84% 1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 6 0 2.71 Kilroy Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $105.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $39.82, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.05 $128.99 million $3.84 24.00 Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.03 $232.62 million $1.85 15.34

Kilroy Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Kilroy Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network OEG owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of June 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.6% occupied and 88.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 35% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.