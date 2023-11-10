Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,899. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

