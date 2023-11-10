RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $160.10 million, a P/E ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.04. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -658.28%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,466 shares of company stock valued at $80,906. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

