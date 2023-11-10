Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 30,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,123. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,546 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

