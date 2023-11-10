Richard Lord Sells 15,300 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$4,186.96.

On Friday, November 3rd, Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total transaction of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.21. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$35.09 and a 52 week high of C$45.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

