Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,377 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Rimini Street worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,701 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $28,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,861 shares in the company, valued at $168,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

