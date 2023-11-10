RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

RLI opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RLI. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

