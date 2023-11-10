Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $8.79. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4,672,230 shares changing hands.
Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
