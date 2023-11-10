Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

