Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.91.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,570.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

