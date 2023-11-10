Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Raymond James

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 469.55% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

