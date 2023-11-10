Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

