Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $60.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Ducommun Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 127,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ducommun by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

