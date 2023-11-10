Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Empire Stock Down 0.1 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

Empire stock opened at C$40.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

