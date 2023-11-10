Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$174.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$174.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on L. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.44.

TSE:L opened at C$120.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$105.57 and a 1-year high of C$129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

