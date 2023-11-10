Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $84.19 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

