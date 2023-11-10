Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 224,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,388.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 670,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

RPRX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

