RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 840 at Berenberg Bank

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.60) to GBX 840 ($10.37) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

RS Group Trading Down 2.1 %

RS1 traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 702.80 ($8.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($12.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 763.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get RS Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($179,700.04). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.