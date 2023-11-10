Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.11. 711,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

