Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 653,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

