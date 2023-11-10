Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Sangoma Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

