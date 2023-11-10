Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 992,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 66,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,071. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.