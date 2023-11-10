SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

