Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

