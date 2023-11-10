Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.79. 52,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 126,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.