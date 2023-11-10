Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.81 and last traded at C$26.95. 97,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 455,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Saputo Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.47 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.7892126 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In related news, Director Joe Marsilii bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total value of C$56,692.00. Company insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.