Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $152.15 Average PT from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.55.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,757. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.