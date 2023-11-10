Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.41% of Saul Centers worth $47,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $293,043.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.