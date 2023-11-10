Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.13

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 558743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 18.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

