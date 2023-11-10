SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.