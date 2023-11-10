SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
