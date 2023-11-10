Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

