Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 108,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.45. 201,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.